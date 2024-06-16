Singing for 40 years

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:58

Photo: Asociación Coral Torremolinos

The Torremolinos Choral Association celebrates its 40th Anniversary and will celebrate with a concert to be held on Saturday June 22 at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre at 8pm.

The Torremolinos Choir was founded in April 1984 and, since 1991, has been subsidised by Torremolinos Town Hall. It cultivates vocal, classical, sacred and popular music. It has given concerts in Malaga and its province and throughout Andalucia, both with soloists and in choral gatherings.

Among other performances, it has given concerts for Epiphany, Andalucia Day, Holy Week festivals and Christmas. Under the direction of Rosana Dalmaso, this will be a participative concert featuring the groups Coral de Torremolinos, Torremolinos Gospel Choir, the soprano soloist Adriana Cichello and the pianist José Manuel Padilla.

Best of all, admission is free.