Singing for 40 years

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:58
Photo: Asociación Coral Torremolinos
The Torremolinos Choral Association celebrates its 40th Anniversary and will celebrate with a concert to be held on Saturday June 22 at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre at 8pm.
The Torremolinos Choir was founded in April 1984 and, since 1991, has been subsidised by Torremolinos Town Hall. It cultivates vocal, classical, sacred and popular music. It has given concerts in Malaga and its province and throughout Andalucia, both with soloists and in choral gatherings.
Among other performances, it has given concerts for Epiphany, Andalucia Day, Holy Week festivals and Christmas. Under the direction of Rosana Dalmaso, this will be a participative concert featuring the groups Coral de Torremolinos, Torremolinos Gospel Choir, the soprano soloist Adriana Cichello and the pianist José Manuel Padilla.
Best of all, admission is free.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.