By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 14:24

Skyrocketing success: Alicante-Elche Airport sets new passenger records Image: Aena / Facebook.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport achieved its highest monthly passenger count in history this May, registering 1,749,487 travellers.

This number surpasses the previous record set in July 2019 by 1.6 per cent and represents a 16.6 per cent increase compared to May 2023.

International passengers remained the majority, with 1,511,567 travellers, marking a 15.8 per cent increase.

National Traffic

National traffic also saw significant growth, with 236,354 passengers, reflecting a 22.6 per cent rise from the previous year.

Among international travellers, the United Kingdom contributed the most passengers in May 2024, with 596,238 travellers.

The Netherlands followed with 105,755 travellers, Germany with 104,503, Belgium with 87,167, and Poland with 74,982.

Flight Operations

In terms of flight operations, the airport managed a total of 11,019 movements in May, making it the busiest May on record and showing a 14.6 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2023.

For the first five months of the year, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport handled a total of 6,568,592 passengers, an 18 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

From January to May, the airport operated 41,848 flights, which is 15 per cent more than during the same months of the previous year.