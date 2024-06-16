Trending:

Strengthening the Red Cross

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 11:31

Toni Perez reviewing the ambulance Credit: Benidorm Council

Benidorm´s Red Cross expanded its medical equipment to sustain effective emergency services.

Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez, visited the Red Cross to review the new equipment, including logistics vehicles and emergency equipment.
A state-of-the-art Mobile Operations Centre was also presented, managing the Red Cross resources and coordinating staff efficiency.

Perez reviewed the new all-terrain tents, first aid kits, thermal blankets and oxygen therapy, commenting about the “good equipment in the provisions of the Red Cross.”
The Red Cross spokesperson highlighted the importance of the new neck braces and immobilizers; stating that these emergency services are usually required to treat immigrants who arrive after spending a long time at sea, as well as athletes in sporting events.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

