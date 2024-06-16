By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 6:51

Summer Film Festival Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Marenostrum Fuengirola will once again be the setting for the Summer Cinema Festival, thanks to the collaboration agreement signed between Fuengirola Council and the Miramar Shopping Centre.

Councillor, José Sánchez, and the head of marketing, Sandra Iglesias, explained that, once again, it will be the viewers themselves who will choose the films to be screened by voting for their favourites on the social networks of the Miramar park. This is an event for the whole family, which for 2024 will take place on July 9 and 10 and August 20 and 21 and people who participate in the film selection process will be entered into a draw for a gift voucher worth €50.

“Fuengirola is a tourist town and during the summer season we have a multitude of leisure and cultural activities to complement the sun and beach. Among these leisure activities is the Summer Cinema Festival, which we have been organising for more than a decade and which has always met with the approval of all the people who have attended,” said Sánchez, explaining that, “as in previous years, this time we are going to hold it in the Marenostrum Fuengirola auditorium, which is a spectacular place and offers the possibility for people who do not go to concerts during the summer, to also enjoy this venue with the films that we show for free”.

The Summer Cinema Festival is also a charity event, as once again in 2024 the proceeds from the food and drink bars will be donated to two associations with deep roots in the town: the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA).

Sandra Iglesias, representing the Miramar Shopping Park, said that, “at the Miramar Shopping Centre we are delighted to repeat this collaboration that we have been doing for many, many years. For us it is a particularly important initiative, because it is an event that the city of Fuengirola looks forward to every year and which has become almost a symbol of summer in the city”.