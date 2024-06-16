By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 17:20

Vila Joiosa's record-breaking summer: Beachside excellence. Image: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa.

Vila Joiosa starts the summer beach season of 2024 with high praise, earning 6 white flags and 10 Qualitur flags across its coastline.

This year, Vila Joiosa achieved a new record with 6 beaches receiving the White Flag: Platges Bol Nou, Centre, La Caleta, Paradís, Varadero, and El Torres.

Additionally, 10 beaches earned the Qualitur Flag: Platges El Xarco, La Caleta, Bol Nou, Paradís, L’Esparrelló, Carritxal, Centre, Varadero, El Torres, and El Racó of Conill.

Fully Operational

All beach services are fully operational, including the accessible areas at Basseta de l’Oli and Beach Centre, open daily from 10:00.AM until 6:00.PM until September 30.

These areas are equipped with facilities like shaded spots and a mobility-enhancing platform, accommodating up to 30 people with trained staff.

From July 1 to August 30, free transportation to the accessible beach is available for those with mobility challenges, coordinated through the Llar del Pensionista social centre starting June 21.

Lifeguard Service

The lifeguard service at White Flag beaches is extended daily until September 30, with first aid available from 10:30.AM to 7:30.PM.

Additional lifeguards are stationed at the Beach Centre.

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza highlighted, “Our beaches are in excellent condition, ensuring visitors enjoy quality waters and outstanding services for safety and comfort.”

“The efforts of the Platges and Tourism councils have resulted in record numbers of flags, certifying the quality and excellence of each beach.”