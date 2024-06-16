By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Jun 2024 • 15:31

ZorraFest extravaganza: Nebulossa's Eurovision magic hits Ondara. Image: Nebulossa / Facebook.

Ondara’s inaugural ZorraFest has been officially confirmed, organized by the musical group Nebulossa, marking their hometown debut concert.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Ondara Bullring on Saturday, June 22, starting at 6:00 p.m.

José Ramiro, the mayor of Ondara, announced that the council has entered into a collaboration agreement with Nebulossa for the ZorraFest.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Codetickets or in person at the Espai Jove Nebulossa in Ondara.

Sales are available Monday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM, and Tuesday to Friday from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices range from €23 for early track admission, €16 for stands, €10 for minors, and free entry for children under 12 years old.

In addition to providing the venue, the Council will oversee event security with support from the Local Police and Civil Protection and will ensure ambulance services are available.

They will also provide financial support based on ticket sales, with no municipal contribution required if more than 3,000 tickets are sold.

Eurovision Experience

For one day, Ondara will transform into a hub of musical diversity and Valencian talent, aiming to recreate Nebulossa’s Eurovision final experience.

The festival will feature raffles, DJs, bars, food trucks, and an official band merchandise shop.