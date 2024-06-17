A Place in the Sun Currency now in Spain

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 15:20

Visitors to the opening of the brand new A Place in the Sun Currency Office in Dehesa de Campoamor Credit: A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency has come to Costa Blanca with the opening of a brand new office in Dehesa de Campoamor.

A whole host of people, including British, Irish, and Scandinavians, attended the opening to chat with experts and meet Jasmine Harman, presenter of A Place in the Sun.

As a licensed partner of the TV production company of the same name, A Place in the Sun Currency is committed to delivering top-tier currency exchange services tailored to client needs. They are there to help overseas property buyers, owners and sellers transfer money internationally and make their money go further.

Whether sending a one-time payment for a property or setting up regular overseas transactions, their experts are on hand to provide assistance every step of the way, making the process as convenient as possible. In doing so, they ensure funds reach the right destination, at the right time, at a highly competitive rate.

Transferring large sums of money is a serious business and can be complicated, and when that involves a currency exchange, even more so. One of the biggest concerns is the total sum that ends up being the final price paid owing to exchange rate fluctuations.

How does A Place in the Sun Currency work?

While A Place in the Sun Currency offers exchange rates far superior to the banks, their experts can also alleviate this concern by setting up a Forward Contract. This means that the buyer knows exactly how much they will have to pay when it comes to making the final transfer. After all, no one would buy a property without knowing how much they are paying for it.

Before using their services, clients need to register at www.aplaceinthesuncurrency.com. Once they’ve completed this step, they can place an order at their convenience, knowing that their funds are being managed securely and that they’ll receive regular updates.

This includes emailing a proof of transfer which can be forwarded to a property agent, solicitor or notary. As a responsible business, A Place in the Sun Currency always conducts thorough checks to ensure money is being transferred to a reputable company, safeguarding its client’s interests.

All client payments are handled through UK and EU bank accounts held with Barclays Bank plc and Banco Sabadell. They are FCA-regulated and HMRC registered in the UK, and Bank of Spain regulated in the EU, as a money service business, having been established over 15 years ago.

A Place in the Sun Currency is part of the group that operates A Place in the Sun Live exhibitions and aplaceinthesun.com

Costa Blanca Office:

Balcon del Mar, Avenida de Las Adelfas 16c

03189 Cabo Roig, Alicante

Tel: 0034 966 548 523