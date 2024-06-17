Annual Flamenco Festival returns to Almeria

By John Smith •
Tomatito returns to run his annual workshop
The 57th Festival of Flamenco and Dance will take place in America capital from June 26 to July 20.
The are so many different styles of Flamenco which have been infused with the music of central and south America as well as parts of Europe that it is safe to say that it is unlikely that any two concerts will be the same.
Out of the 25 days, there will be 15 events where singing, dancing or playing of instruments are the stars and in many cases, all three specialities will combine.
There will be six nights of concerts in the Park de la Hoya at the base of the Alcazaba which will take place from July 15 to 20 with a range of different musicians, some well-known who could be classed as legends and others who are brand new and bring a different style to the event.
One of the stars of the entire event, with his annual guitar workshop will be the son of Almeria, who has a square in the city named after him, Tomatito whose course is recognised by the University of Almeria.
Some of the events will be free and others where tickets are required, such as the six nights at the end of the festival will soon be available to purchase online and from the Apollo Theatre box office.
