Antas revealed as a pleasant place to live

The pleasant town of Antas
The town of Antas which is in the central part of the Levante Almeria region claims that it was the birthplace of the Argar civilisation.
The Argarics, were an Early Bronze Age culture which flourished between 2200 BC and 1550 BC which briefly allowed them to find dominance over neighbours who were only at the copper stage of evolution.
As is so often the case however, they were eventually to be overtaken by the Romans and then the Moors.
It is a small community of around 3,000 inhabitants, a good percentage being foreigners who decided that the relatively peaceful rural setting of the town which does surprisingly have a relatively high number of agricultural and industrial businesses when compared to similar towns was for them.
As can be expected, it does have areas of important archaeological sites but also has the modern amenities that you would expect from a town sitting at the beginning of the 21st century.
It occupies an area of almost 100 km2 and areas within Antas include Aljariz, El Cavecico, La Fuente Abad, La Huerta, Jauro, Los Llanos del Mayor, El Real and El Salmeron.
Neighbouring municipalities are Vera, Los Gallardos, Bedar, Lubrín, Zurgena, Huercal-Overa and Cuevas de Almanzora, so there easy access to almost any facility that a resident might require even though it is situated about 95km from the Almeria Capital.
