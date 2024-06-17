Anti-bullfighting protest sends clear message

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 17 Jun 2024 • 9:14
Protesters bought a powerful message to the bullring at Muro
Credit: EWN
A peaceful protest, led by Mallorca Against Bullfighting (MAB), united people of all ages from across Mallorca in a powerful stance against the practice of bullfighting, on June 15.
The demonstration took place outside the bullring in Muro. Protesters sent a clear message: a future built on empathy and respect for all living beings is not only right, but achievable.
The group, symbolically dressed in white, held poignant banners and sang songs of hope together. The demonstration was a testament to the power of unity and peaceful action.
Natasha Retzmann, a driving force within MAB, said, “Among the protesters were people every age, also children, symbolising a generation full of hope and potential. Their presence was a powerful reminder of our responsibility to create a more humane and compassionate future. Together, we set a powerful example, showing that through unity and peaceful action, we can make significant strides toward ending cruelty and promoting kindness. Bullfighting and animal suffering have no place in our world anymore. Our protest was a clear message that we strive for a society where empathy and respect for all living beings prevail.”
