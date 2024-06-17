Anti-mass tourism protest in Calo des Moro

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 17 Jun 2024 • 10:14

Mallorcans gathered at the popular cove for a peaceful protest against mass tourism Credit: Mallorca/fb

Mallorcans descended upon the picturesque Calo des Moro cove today in a symbolic act of protest against mass tourism.

The action, organised by the Mallorca Platja Tour platform, aimed to highlight the impact of overwhelming tourist numbers on the island’s beaches and local residents.

Let’s occupy our beaches!

Shortly after 8am, protesters, armed with beach towels, blankets, and a large banner reading “Ocupem Les Nostres Platges” (Let’s Occupy Our Beaches), flooded the tiny cove, claiming every inch of available space. By 10am, their numbers swelled to over 300, effectively blocking access for arriving tourists.

Civil Guard officers arrived on the scene but did not intervene, seemingly accepting the peaceful nature of the protest. This action comes despite Mayor Maria Pons’ attempts to dissuade the organisers, citing the need for Calo des Moro to “rest” from the tourist influx.

Mallorca Platja Tour

The protest marks the second organised by Mallorca Platja Tour, following a gathering at Sa Rapita beach earlier in June. Critics, however, pointed to the Sa Rapita event’s lower turnout despite promises of ‘squeezing out’ foreign tourists.

Mayor Pons, while acknowledging the protestors’ concerns, expressed a desire for balance. “We understand the demonstration,” she stated, “but Calo des Moro needs a rest. We just want locals to be able to enjoy it in peace year-round.”

The Mayor’s comments highlight the complex relationship between tourism and the island’s well-being. While Mallorca thrives on tourist revenue, residents can feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of visitors.

Mallorca Platja Tour, however, insists they are not anti-tourist. They claim to have chosen Calo des Moro as a symbol of overcrowding, a place locals can no longer easily access. The group has pledged to protect the cove and ensure the protest leaves no lasting damage.

While most locals agree that something must be done to contain the number of visitors to Mallorca, many worry about the impact of targeting tourists. “There is a possibility that all we will be left with are the beaches.” Maria-Helena Marin, a cafe owner in Palma, said.