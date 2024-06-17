Anti-mass tourism protest in Calo des Moro

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 17 Jun 2024 • 10:14
Mallorcans gathered at the popular cove for a peaceful protest against mass tourism
Credit: Mallorca/fb
Mallorcans descended upon the picturesque Calo des Moro cove today in a symbolic act of protest against mass tourism.
The action, organised by the Mallorca Platja Tour platform, aimed to highlight the impact of overwhelming tourist numbers on the island’s beaches and local residents.
Shortly after 8am, protesters, armed with beach towels, blankets, and a large banner reading “Ocupem Les Nostres Platges” (Let’s Occupy Our Beaches), flooded the tiny cove, claiming every inch of available space. By 10am, their numbers swelled to over 300, effectively blocking access for arriving tourists.
Civil Guard officers arrived on the scene but did not intervene, seemingly accepting the peaceful nature of the protest. This action comes despite Mayor Maria Pons’ attempts to dissuade the organisers, citing the need for Calo des Moro to “rest” from the tourist influx.
The protest marks the second organised by Mallorca Platja Tour, following a gathering at Sa Rapita beach earlier in June. Critics, however, pointed to the Sa Rapita event’s lower turnout despite promises of ‘squeezing out’ foreign tourists.
Mayor Pons, while acknowledging the protestors’ concerns, expressed a desire for balance. “We understand the demonstration,” she stated, “but Calo des Moro needs a rest. We just want locals to be able to enjoy it in peace year-round.”
The Mayor’s comments highlight the complex relationship between tourism and the island’s well-being. While Mallorca thrives on tourist revenue, residents can feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of visitors.
Mallorca Platja Tour, however, insists they are not anti-tourist. They claim to have chosen Calo des Moro as a symbol of overcrowding, a place locals can no longer easily access. The group has pledged to protect the cove and ensure the protest leaves no lasting damage.
While most locals agree that something must be done to contain the number of visitors to Mallorca, many worry about the impact of targeting tourists. “There is a possibility that all we will be left with are the beaches.” Maria-Helena Marin, a cafe owner in Palma, said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.