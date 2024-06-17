Artist Corner in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 15:15
Vivid Andalucia in oils
Images: Christ Richford
CHRIS Richford an English artist living in Velez Malaga is currently showcasing his work at Centro de Turismo Torrox Costa. The exhibition, running throughout June, features 33 oil paintings that capture the landscapes, towns, and people of Andalucía.
The artist, who spends most of his time painting and drawing, finds inspiration in his surroundings. ‘I discover images in my corner of Andalucia,’ he says, adding, ‘the great light gives me more inspiration to paint and exhibit my work.’ The collection can be viewed from 9 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday, offering visitors a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse scenery of southern Spain through the eyes of a dedicated artist.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
