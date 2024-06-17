By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 8:37

Aspe: 40,000 years of history and modern revival. Image: Aspe Turismo.

Aspe, like many historic towns in the Alicante province, is rich with traces of its past.

Petroglyphs found in two caves date back approximately 40,000 years to prehistoric times.

Bronze Age

During the Bronze Age (3000 to 800 BC), the area around Aspe saw increased activity, with significant archaeological discoveries at Tabaya and Muron de la Horna, notable sites in Valencia province.

The Iberians later established a community three kilometres from the current town, near the River Castle, naming it Aspis.

The Romans subsequently moved the community to its present location, renaming it Laspis.

From the 8th to the 17th century, Muslim rule brought several advancements, including an advanced irrigation system that boosted agriculture.

The Aljou and Fauqui ditches are enduring reminders of these innovations. However, the expulsion of the Moors led to a severe economic downturn, leaving Aspe nearly deserted and its agricultural activities paralysed.

The town began to recover when city officials offered free land to attract new settlers.

Diverse Economy

This revitalisation led to a diverse local economy.

Agriculture remained vital, but new industries such as shoe manufacturing, rubber, plastic, and furniture production emerged.

More recently, the construction and tourism sectors further bolstered Aspe’s economic health.

The Mercado de Asbastos has become one of the most significant food markets in the region.