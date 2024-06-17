By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 10:45
Castillo del Rio, Aspe. Image: Aspe Turismo.
Aspe’s rich history is symbolised in its flag and coat of arms, featuring an image of three castles that played pivotal roles in the town’s past.
One significant historical site is the Castillo del Río, an Islamic fortified area from the 12th-13th century.
Located three kilometres from Aspe, near the road connecting the town with the Madrid-Alicante motorway, it stands on the left bank of the Vinalopó River, south of its confluence with the Tarafa River, on a 246-metre-high hill.
Rather than being a traditional castle, Castillo del Río is a fortified town built during the Almohad era, with walls and twelve towers.
The elongated layout covers about 7,000 square metres and is divided into two sections.
Numerous excavation campaigns at this site have revealed remarkable archaeological finds, including one of only two Arab ploughs discovered in Spain, now displayed in the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ).
In 2001, Castillo del Río was declared a Site of Cultural Interest.
In contrast, much less remains of the Aljau Castle. Built in the 15th century on a small hill for defence, only some walls stand today.
The remains were discovered by accident in 2009 during road construction.
As for the Calvary Castle, also built in the 15th century, no physical remnants have been found, though historical records suggest it was located on the town’s west side.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.