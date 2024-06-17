By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 16:39

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Papa John's Pizza / Facebook.

Papa John’s

The Papa John’s pizzeria brand continues its expansion by opening a new location in Torrevieja, becoming the 93rd restaurant in Spain and the 5th in the Valencian Community. The new establishment on Calle Apolo, 26 offers eat-in, takeaway, or home delivery.

Visit to Seville

Santa Pola was represented by mayor, Loreto Serrano, at the XVI Spanish Network of Cities for Climate held in Seville. Among other initiatives to combat climate change, a guide has been presented for developing municipal policies and local action plans in response to high temperatures.

Summer Ready

San Fulgencio is now summer-ready! The municipal pool has officially opened and is available Tuesday to Friday from midday until 8:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm. Beat the heat and grab your goggles!

Staying Put

Elche’s mayor, Pablo Ruz, has announced the Ministry of Health’s commitment to maintaining two SAMU ambulance units in the city throughout the summer, along with a Basic Life Support (BLS) unit with nursing action. Unlike previous years, it will not be relocated to the neighbouring town.

Anniversary Celebrations

Casa India Restaurant Bar is celebrating its first anniversary with an evening of good food and entertainment.

Mark your calendars for the best party of the year on June 30.

Join the celebrations at Casa India, Av. de la Constitución, 77, 30710 Los Alcázares.

Enjoy live music from Greg March, a singer and guitarist who will perform all your favourite songs.

For more information or to book your table, call (+34) 631 497 732.

Rock Magic

Calling all rock fans! Legends Bar is excited to host rock legend John “Wardi” Ward.

After 30 years of touring around 140 countries and performing with some of the biggest names in the industry, John is returning to his roots in classic rock music.

Join in the fun on Friday, June 21.

Rocking will begin at 3:00.PM at the Legends Bar, Calle Niagara in Playa Flamenca.

To reserve a table, you can visit the bar or send a WhatsApp message to (+34) 611 33 82 56.

Music Bingo

CK1 Bar at Via Park 3, Los Altos 03189, Orihuela is hosting Rolling Records, also known as Music Bingo.

With a 3:00 PM start, it could be your lucky week.

Music Bingo combines the classic game of bingo with a musical twist. Instead of numbers, songs replace the numbers on a bingo card.

After receiving a card, the host will play music. If you have the song listed on your card, you tick it off.

Eyes down, listen in!

Booking is essential.

Message www.facebook.com/CK1BAR or call (+34) 711 037 378 to reserve your spot.

Mowton & Soul

Grab your dancing shoes!

The Orange Bar in Orihuela is hosting its Motown and Soul Night, adding a little Northern Soul to the mix to liven things up.

Enjoy all your favourite hits from over the years.

The event starts at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 28.

The kitchen will be open as usual until 9:00 PM, and the bar’s delicious fish and chips will be available from 1:00 PM on the day.

Tables are getting booked up, so pop in to make a booking or telephone the bar directly at (+34) 644 347 281.

The Orange Bar is located on Entre Naranjos, Vistabella Golf, Calle Melocotonero, Orihuela 03319, near Los Montesinos, San Miguel.

Latin Party

Get ready to dance the night away at the upcoming Latin Party on June 23, starting at 7:00.PM!

Hosted by Costa Rock Café, this exclusive party promises an evening filled with rhythms and delicious flavours.

Felix López will be your guide through a journey encompassing Salsa, Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or simply looking to dance the night away, this party offers something for everyone.

To complement the evening, indulge in a mouth-watering paella, including chicken or vegetable options.

Entertainment and food for just €14.90.

Booking is essential.

For more information or to book your spot head to Costa Rock Café, C/ Libra 32, La Florida, Orihuela Costa, or call (+34) 679 12 51 23.