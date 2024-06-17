By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Jun 2024
Explore Aspe: Ancient aqueducts, castles, and culinary gems. Image: Aspe Turismo.
Aspe, located next to the Tarafa River, boasts an urban park where you can find traces of medieval irrigation constructions.
If you are looking to do a tour of Aspe, exploring this area is a great starting point.
On your walk, you’ll come across three aqueducts, including the Iron Canal from the late 19th century.
You can also see old laundries, mills from 1844, and bridges next to historic sites like the Aljau Castle.
Another notable site is Los Algezares, which is a compelling reason to visit Aspe.
This area has been inhabited since prehistoric times and features a settlement of Muslim origin, the River Castle, and its intriguing necropolis.
You can also find Roman, Iberian, and Bronze Age remains here.
Sightseeing in Aspe involves wandering through medieval streets adorned with ceramic panels and small chapels dedicated to various saints.
The town also has an intriguing Historical Museum worth visiting.
Don’t leave without trying local delicacies such as boiled beans, chopped wheat, various rice dishes, or a gachamiga (also known as Peasant Garlic Bread) possibly the greatest peasant dish of all time!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
