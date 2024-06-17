Football club saves supporter from eviction

By Lily Taylor • Updated: 17 Jun 2024 • 17:32

Maria and her family after hearing the good news Credit: Facebook

Football isn’t just about money and the Foundation created by Cadiz Football Club has just purchased an 88-year-old woman’s flat to save her from being evicted.

Maria Muñoz Ladron de Guevara is an ardent Cadiz fan and was heartbroken when was informed she was going to be evicted from her flat where she had lived since 1967 and first moved in with her late husband.

The local community rallied around her and the ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ initiative played a crucial part in Maria’s story, as they managed to collect hundreds of signatures in support.

Cadiz CF Foundation stepped in

Eventually, the Plataforma de vecinos y amigos de El Populo appealed for help to the Cadiz CF Foundation as she couldn’t afford to purchase the flat so the Foundation took it over, paying out €147.000 and gave her a contract at her original monthly rental price of €97.

The owners of the club personally turned up at her house and said the flat was hers and “will always be hers”.