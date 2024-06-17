Frigiliana: Spain’s small town sensation goes viral

By Catherine McGeer •
Rural Spain Shines Bright
FRIGILIANA garnered significant attention online, ranking fourth in Holidu’s list of the most searched small towns in Spain. With over 4,000 monthly searches, Frigiliana stands out as the sole representative of its province in this exclusive ranking of 6,925 towns across Spain.
According to Holidu, Frigiliana‘s charm lies in its Moorish architecture, cobbled streets, and whitewashed houses decorated with vibrant flowers, creating a striking contrast against the blue sky and surrounding mountain landscape. Renowned for its beauty, the village has been repeatedly recognised as one of Spain’s prettiest destinations.
In recent years, there has been a growing trend of holidaying in small rural towns, away from bustling cities, a trend reflected in the popularity of villages like Frigiliana. Holidu notes that whether medieval villages, fishing communities, or traditional inland towns, these destinations offer something unique for travellers seeking a serene escape.
Above Frigiliana on the list are Comillas, Cudillero, and Santillana del Mar, while several other charming Spanish towns trail closely behind. Holidu’s analysis, based on Semrush data, focused on towns with populations of 5,000 or fewer residents, ranking them according to Google search volumes for terms like ‘things to do’ and ‘places to see.’ This methodology aimed to highlight the most sought-after small-town experiences, with Frigiliana shining brightly among them.
