By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 13:30

Nature's haven: Explore Aspe's Los Algezares Park. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Nature lovers will enjoy Aspe’s Natural Park of Los Algezares which features a diverse environment with materials like clays, loams, and plaster.

These soft rocks, eroded by heavy rains, create a rugged landscape dominated by ravines.

The area supports desert-like scrubland, known as espinar, filled with a variety of shrubs, esparto grass, and other herbaceous plants.

This landscape also includes olive trees, carob trees, and Aleppo pine reforestation.

Along the Vinalopó River and its ravines, you’ll find reed, oleander, and taray, while the plaster-rich areas support gypsophilous thymes.

Diverse Fauna

The fauna in Los Algezares is diverse.

Amphibians like the common frog and natterjack toad thrive here, as well as reptiles such as the viper snake, ladder snake, and ocellated lizard.

Birds of prey, including buzzards and owls, are common, along with smaller birds like the titmouse, warbler, and grey woodpecker.

Waterfowl such as the redfish and stilt can be easily spotted near water bodies.

While most mammals are elusive and nocturnal, rabbits are frequently seen during the day.