News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Image: Instagram/Seychiis

Cheesecake Heaven

A new cheesecake haven named Seychiis has landed in Murcia‘s city centre, boasting ten delectable flavours. This artisanal spot champions natural ingredients, including local artisan cheeses. Cheesecake fans can try options like classic, blue cheese, Nutella, lotus, and more!

Camino Challenge

LOS AMIGO’S team triumphs on the Portuguese Camino Walk, overcoming challenges from weather to terrain, raising an impressive €2149.00 for MABS. Their determination shone through as they completed the journey, proving their commitment to charity and resilience on the pilgrimage path.

Tom Jones

A reminder that Tom Jones will perform at Murcia’s Plaza de Toros on July 25. The event marks a highly anticipated return to Murcia for the Welsh entertainer. Fans are excited to hear Tom Jones classics in person again. It’s not unusual that tickets are selling fast!

House Fire

Three people were injured in a house fire in San Javier. The blaze completely destroyed their home. The injured include a 56-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, taken to Los Arcos Hospital. Another man, 60, with severe burns, was transported to Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital.

Lorca Quake

AN earthquake was felt in Lorca and nearby areas on the afternoon of June 15. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale, occurred at 1:29 pm. According to the National Geographic Institute, the epicentre was just one kilometre deep, between Puente Pasico and Lorca’s city centre.

Earlier that day, at 7:50 am, another earthquake was recorded in Caravaca de la Cruz. This tremor had a magnitude of 1.8 and its epicentre was near the surface, close to the villages of Doña Inés and La Almudema.

Residents felt the shakes, but no significant damage has been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Golden stars

GOLDEN Stars amateur theatre group is on the lookout for enthusiastic volunteers to join their upcoming production of Aladdin this November. Based in Camposol near Mazarron, the group welcomes members of all ages and backgrounds to participate in small to medium-sized roles on stage or behind the scenes.

Meeting every Wednesday from 2 pm to 5 pm, Golden Stars is known for its vibrant community spirit and commitment to entertaining audiences. Their recent Murder Mystery performance was a hit, showcasing their talent for comedy and drama.

If you’re interested in getting involved and spreading some joy through theatre, simply reach out via email at goldenstarsmazarron@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page, Golden Stars events. Join them for a meeting to see how you can contribute to their next exciting production!

Beach closed

FOLLOWING heavy rains recently, the beach at Cala Reona in Cartagena was closed to swimmers due to compromised water quality. The local wastewater treatment plant was unable to fully process the increased water volume, impacting the cleanliness of the beach’s waters.

The Cartagena City Council took action on June 15 to prohibit swimming at Cala Reona until water quality levels return to safe standards. Rainfall exceeding 50 litres per square metre overwhelmed the treatment plant, preventing it from effectively purifying the water.

Both local authorities and regional health officials are closely monitoring water quality to determine when it will be safe to reopen the beach to bathers. Issues with sewage leaks and spills have been ongoing in the area, prompting local residents to demand better infrastructure to prevent future incidents.

This closure highlights ongoing challenges in managing water quality in coastal areas affected by heavy rainfall and infrastructure limitations.

For more Costa Calida news click here