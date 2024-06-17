Not about the bulls

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 12:17

Festa Major in Denia Credit: Denia Council, Facebook

For the first time in its history, Denia´s Festa Major celebration will not be centred around bulls.

The decision was made following the tragic incident which left one bull dead last year. The local Councilor for Festivals, Raul Garcia de la Reina, referred to the incident, stating “We have taken a step forward after the sad event last year.”

The Councilor noted “the heat was unbearable,” and said that the decision was up to “a progressive and left-wing government.”

This year, from July 5 until July 14, an extensive cultural programme will be presented at Denia´s biggest summer celebration, featuring live music, dancing and fireworks. Two of the three bull entries were eliminated and no bullfighting will be presented until 7pm, when the sun begins to set.

By eliminating the daytime events and saving the bidding for the assembly of the square and the barriers of the entrance for bullfighting, the local council has saved €10,000, which will be used for greater causes.

The festival continues to evolve and this July presents a perfect opportunity to celebrate the summer with the whole family.