By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Jun 2024 • 8:51
Walking for a cause: José Arredondo's 3,000-kim journey to fight cancer. Image: El Campello Ajuntament / Facebook.
José Arredondo from El Campello arrived in Santiago de Compostela walking 3,000 kilometres to raise awareness about cancer.
He left Rome on March 7 and reached his destination, Santiago de Compostela, on June 15.
José Arredondo’s journey is a remarkable sporting and solidarity feat aimed at raising awareness about cancer, particularly emphasising the impact of breast cancer and the importance of preventive measures.
This cause is especially personal for him, as some of his relatives have battled the disease.
Arredondo was not alone upon his arrival.
A delegation from the Alicante Association Against Cancer (AACC), led by its president Pablo Enríquez Valens and manager Belén Ortiz welcomed him
After their reception, Arredondo and the AACC members returned to El Campello on June 16 marking the end of this solidarity journey.
The journey took him through parts of Italy, southern France, and along the French Way to Santiago de Compostela.
Throughout his journey, Arredondo has raised €600, which he will donate to support the work of the Alicante Association Against Cancer.
