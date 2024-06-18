Algarve to enjoy summer of football

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 12:49
Portugal is ready to enjoy a summer of football and fun
Credit: Portugal.euro.2024/fb
The Algarve is gearing up for a summer of football fever and family entertainment! Two major events will bring fans together.
In the heart of Faro, the capital of the Algarve, a giant screen has been erected near the bandstand and Jardim Manuel Bivar. This free-to-attend fan zone promises to be the place to be for all Euro 2024 matches, with large crowds expected, especially when Portugal takes the field.
But football is just the beginning. The organisers have planned “much more entertainment” throughout the summer, extending all the way to September 7. Visitors can expect a vibrant mix of concerts, food stalls, festivals, and even a Ferris wheel, all thanks to a partnership with Correio da Manha newspaper.
Meanwhile, in Olhao, the Nautical Association of the Port of Recreation (ANPRO) is hosting the Marina Fan Fest throughout the European Championship. Similar to Faro, a giant screen will be the centrepiece, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a football stadium. Attendees can participate in games and contests to keep the energy high between matches.
The Marina Fan Fest boasts the institutional support of the Municipality of Olhao and the Portuguese Institute for Sports and Youth (IPDJ). Additionally, the electric car brand BYD is the official sponsor, joined by the MSCAR dealership and sporting chain Decathlon.
Portugal kicks off their Euro campaign on Tuesday, June 18 at 8 pm against Czechia. Fans can return for further action on Saturday, June 22 at 5 pm when Portugal faces Turkey, and on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 pm for the final group stage match against Georgia.
Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply looking for a fun summer experience, the Algarve has something for everyone.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.