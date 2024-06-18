Algarve to enjoy summer of football

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 12:49

Portugal is ready to enjoy a summer of football and fun Credit: Portugal.euro.2024/fb

The Algarve is gearing up for a summer of football fever and family entertainment! Two major events will bring fans together.

Faro Fan Zone Puts Football Front and Centre

In the heart of Faro, the capital of the Algarve, a giant screen has been erected near the bandstand and Jardim Manuel Bivar. This free-to-attend fan zone promises to be the place to be for all Euro 2024 matches, with large crowds expected, especially when Portugal takes the field.

But football is just the beginning. The organisers have planned “much more entertainment” throughout the summer, extending all the way to September 7. Visitors can expect a vibrant mix of concerts, food stalls, festivals, and even a Ferris wheel, all thanks to a partnership with Correio da Manha newspaper.

Marina Fan Fest Offers Euros Fun in Olhao

Meanwhile, in Olhao, the Nautical Association of the Port of Recreation (ANPRO) is hosting the Marina Fan Fest throughout the European Championship. Similar to Faro, a giant screen will be the centrepiece, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a football stadium. Attendees can participate in games and contests to keep the energy high between matches.

The Marina Fan Fest boasts the institutional support of the Municipality of Olhao and the Portuguese Institute for Sports and Youth (IPDJ). Additionally, the electric car brand BYD is the official sponsor, joined by the MSCAR dealership and sporting chain Decathlon.

Portugal kicks off their Euro campaign on Tuesday, June 18 at 8 pm against Czechia. Fans can return for further action on Saturday, June 22 at 5 pm when Portugal faces Turkey, and on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 pm for the final group stage match against Georgia.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply looking for a fun summer experience, the Algarve has something for everyone.





