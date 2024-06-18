Almeria to Paris by coach

By John Smith •
part of the new FlixBus fleet
With all of the problems of rail travel out of Almeria, one new solution would have been helpful if it wasn’t for some restrictions on points of drop off.
The latest offer from FlixBus, the low cost coach service which is expanding throughout Europe see them introducing a new route from Almeria City to Paris on June 27, with tickets costing from €43.99 one way.
Although it does offer a service to some major Spanish cities such as Barcelona and Madrid, due to certain restrictions, it will not be possible for passengers who choose the Paris route (which takes 26 hours) to leave the coach in Spain.
Only tickets with origin and destination in different countries can be purchased.
Pablo Pastega, general director of the company for Spain and Portugal explained “We do not understand that the long-distance bus, a very sustainable and affordable mode of transport, continues to be subject to restrictions that harm citizens and that also fail to comply with European legislation.”
Passengers can enjoy state-of-the-art, comfortable buses on all their journeys, with free Wi-Fi, chargers for mobile phones and laptops, extra space between seats and toilets.
