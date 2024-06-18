Balearic Islands president issues warning

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:28
Marga Prohens warns that balance is needed
Credit: Marga Prohens/fb
MARGA PROHENS, president of the Balearic Islands government, has addressed concerns about tourism overcrowding in parliament.
She rejected proposals for degrowth (reducing tourist numbers) as a solution.
Prohens argued that degrowth is an easy solution for those not directly affected by tourism income. “Only those who have a secure salary at the end of the month and those who do it from the comfort of an office speak of decrease,” the popular leader detailed in response to the question posed by the spokesperson for Mes per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia.
However, she acknowledged that the islands have reached their capacity for tourist volume.
Prohens proposed a focus on ‘containment’ through managing resources and gateways (entry points). She emphasised improving worker conditions and transforming the tourism model for resident well-being.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.