Balearic Islands president issues warning

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:28

Marga Prohens warns that balance is needed Credit: Marga Prohens/fb

MARGA PROHENS, president of the Balearic Islands government, has addressed concerns about tourism overcrowding in parliament.

She rejected proposals for degrowth (reducing tourist numbers) as a solution.

Prohens wants to protect those who are dependant on tourism

Prohens argued that degrowth is an easy solution for those not directly affected by tourism income. “Only those who have a secure salary at the end of the month and those who do it from the comfort of an office speak of decrease,” the popular leader detailed in response to the question posed by the spokesperson for Mes per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia.

However, she acknowledged that the islands have reached their capacity for tourist volume.

A focus on containment

Prohens proposed a focus on ‘containment’ through managing resources and gateways (entry points). She emphasised improving worker conditions and transforming the tourism model for resident well-being.