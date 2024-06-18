By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 9:14
The beaches around Torrevieja are popular for sun-seekers, but if you’re into getting an all-over tan, there are nearby spots to check out.
José Mancebo, who heads the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, says places like Portugal and Greece have similar beaches, and Alicante province is no exception, boasting some of Spain’s top nudist beaches.
If you’re keen to avoid those tan lines, Playa Els Tossals in Guardamar del Segura is a top pick, just a short 20-minute drive from Torrevieja.
It’s one of Alicante’s biggest nudist beaches, stretching 1,600 metres.
Nearby, Playa del Rebollo in Elche offers even more space.
Another choice, El Carabassí beach in Elche, is about 40 minutes by car from Torrevieja.
It’s got rocky spots, dunes, and lots of sandy areas, plus pine forests to enjoy.
The southern end near Santa Pola is especially popular with nudists.
These spots in Alicante are perfect for nudist fans, offering plenty of room and beautiful scenery away from the usual crowds.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
