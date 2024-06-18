Beach patrol running this summer

By Lily Taylor • Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 11:20

Fuengirola Surveillance team Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Fuengirola Council launched its beach surveillance service on Friday June 14 to ensure the safety and well-being of users and bathers.

14 members of the team

This team is made up of 14 people, coordinated by the Local Police who will monitor activities, address risky situations and make sure rules are followed.

Rodrigo Romero, Deputy mayor of Fuengirola said: “Fuengirola is a safe and welcoming town which offers all the services and benefits to residents and tourists so that their well-being is of prime importance on its beaches.

“We are prepared to welcome tourists with the unbeatable standards and quality levels, as in previous years, but always trying to make it, at least, a little better than in previous seasons.”

Fuengirola beaches have for the fifth year running been awarded with prestigious Blue Flags which highlight their excellent condition and their easy accessibility.

Those with reduced mobility catered for

There are various areas adapted for people with reduced mobility as well as an audio guide system to allow blind people to access the bathrooms.

The surveillance team will be present every day during the summer season from 11.30am to 7pm.