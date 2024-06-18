Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 20:20

Fields of lavender Image: Shutterstock/ RaMGoN

Lavender Festival

MORATALLA gears up for a vibrant summer with the ‘Lalavand’ Lavender Blossom Festival, set to infuse the town with cultural, gastronomic, and nature-focused activities. Anchored within the ‘Moratalla, Territorio Lavanda’ (Mortalla Lavender Territory) project, the festival aims to enliven the Northwest region of Murcia. Scheduled from June 15 to September 28, ‘Lalavand’ promises an array of events: sunset concerts in the lavender fields, workshops on lavender cultivation, culinary experiences, guided tours, artisan markets, and more.

At the festival’s unveiling, Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports Councillor Carmen Conesa, along with Juan Francisco Martínez from the Tourism Institute and Moratalla Mayor Juan Soria, highlighted its role in boosting the local economy.

The program includes a range of cultural celebrations like traditional Murcian music and the Farmers Parade, alongside environmental initiatives such as ‘basuraleza’ cleanup and artisan showcases. Finishing in late September with the Fair of Popular Traditions, the festival embodies Moratalla’s rich heritage and natural beauty, inviting visitors to discover lavender’s fragrant presence in the region’s historic scenery.

Stars & Stripes BBQ

AGE Concern is hosting a fabulous celebration of Independence Day with their Stars and Stripes American BBQ on July 6. The event will run from 12 noon to 5 pm at the Age Concern Social Centre in Camposol, with doors opening at 11:45 am. Guests are invited to arrive early and prepare for a day filled with delicious food and great company.

The outdoor barbecue will feature a range of mouth-watering American classics, including pulled pork baps, grilled corn, and mac ‘n’ cheese, along with various accompaniments. To accommodate all guests, Age Concern will also cater to vegetarians and those with gluten-free dietary needs, provided they pre-book and give advance notice.

In addition to the fantastic food, an amazing DJ will be on hand to keep the party lively with optional line dancing, ensuring everyone has a great time.

The event will take place at the Age Concern Social Centre, located at 2B Avenida De Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector, just before the golf club roundabout. Guests are encouraged to bring their drinks, as well as friends and family, for an afternoon of fantastic food, lively music, and unforgettable memories.

Age Concern invites everyone to RSVP now and get ready to celebrate Independence Day in true Stars and Stripes style.

Line Dancing Fundraiser

ON Saturday, July 6, from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, a country line dancing fundraiser will be held at LA ZONA TERRAZA, Calle Penélope, 10, 30710 Los Alcázares, Murcia. The event supports PAPS Dogs Rescue Shelter and promises a fun-filled morning for a great cause.

Entry is just €8, and booking in advance is essential. Complete beginners are welcome, as the class will be taught in English. Attendees should bring a bottle of water, wear comfortable clothes and trainers, and don’t forget to sport a cowboy hat.

The event will include a raffle break, and donations for the charity raffle are greatly appreciated.

For bookings and more information, you can contact the organizers via WhatsApp at 0034 634 132 864, email at lotusflowerspain@gmail.com, or book online through their Facebook page.

If you cannot attend but still wish to contribute, please consider donating through this GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/15fb99a6.

Don’t miss this opportunity to dance, have fun, and support a worthy cause!

FT Festival

SANTIAGO de la Ribera is set to host its first Food Truck Festival, ‘FT Festival,’ on the weekend of June 22-23 at the Barnuevo Esplanade. Organised by the San Javier Town Hall and FT Festival, the event promises a blend of great food and music from noon until 1 am.

The festival, presented by Commerce and Youth Councillor Isabel Madrid alongside event promoters Cristian Alcaraz and Antonio Patiño, will feature eight food trucks. These trucks will serve a variety of cuisines including traditional Spanish, Mexican, Argentine, and American, along with a selection of desserts.

Designed for all ages, the festival will offer morning workshops for children from 11 am to 2 pm. Throughout the day, local and international DJs will play music, and live bands will perform in the evening. Alcaraz emphasised the continuous music and diverse styles that will keep the crowd entertained.

Councillor Isabel Madrid highlighted the festival’s aim to ‘energize the area and support local commerce by attracting visitors to enjoy the gastronomic offerings and lively atmosphere at Barnuevo.’ With the event happening just before the traditional San Juan festivities on June 23-24, Madrid invited everyone to enjoy a weekend full of flavour, fun, and great music.

