Culinary competition gathered thousands of visitors

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 17:49

Villajoyosa cooking competition Credit: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa, Facebook

Thousands of people attended the 30th Pebrereta Competition held on June 5 in Les Puntes del Moro in Villajoyosa.

The Competition centred around cooking the traditional Valencian dish, pebrereta (samfaina), which is based on diced eggplant, zucchini, a sofrito of chopped garlic, onion and tomato, cooked in olive oil.

The delicious dish, perfect for the summer, was cooked by a record number of 66 participants, accompanied by a live music band.

Two juries reviewed the dishes, choosing their top six favourites, after which the 12 finalists were evaluated by a third jury and three winning dishes were claimed.

The third prize went to the group CEIP Poble Nou, the second to The Beach Girls and the first to Penya La Llampuga.

The cooking competition led to the performance by the famous stand-up comedian, Grison Beatox, who features in the TV programme, La Resistencia.

After his enlivening show, the party continued with a concert featuring Impronta, Liverpool Band, Jazzwoman and more musicians from the Valencian Region.

During the festive day, Costa Blanca´s culinary culture and celebratory spirit shone through, uniting residents and tourists in a day of joyful activities.