Culinary competition gathered thousands of visitors

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 17:49
Villajoyosa cooking competition
Credit: Ajuntament de la Vila Joiosa, Facebook
Thousands of people attended the 30th Pebrereta Competition held on June 5 in Les Puntes del Moro in Villajoyosa.
The Competition centred around cooking the traditional Valencian dish, pebrereta (samfaina), which is based on diced eggplant, zucchini, a sofrito of chopped garlic, onion and tomato, cooked in olive oil.
The delicious dish, perfect for the summer, was cooked by a record number of 66 participants, accompanied by a live music band.
Two juries reviewed the dishes, choosing their top six favourites, after which the 12 finalists were evaluated by a third jury and three winning dishes were claimed.
The third prize went to the group CEIP Poble Nou, the second to The Beach Girls and the first to Penya La Llampuga.
The cooking competition led to the performance by the famous stand-up comedian, Grison Beatox, who features in the TV programme, La Resistencia.
After his enlivening show, the party continued with a concert featuring Impronta, Liverpool Band, Jazzwoman and more musicians from the Valencian Region.
During the festive day, Costa Blanca´s culinary culture and celebratory spirit shone through, uniting residents and tourists in a day of joyful activities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.