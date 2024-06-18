Dinosaur fun coming to Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 11:12
Some of the dinosaurs are interactive
Credit: Dino Expo
Almost all children have a fascination with dinosaurs with images from the Flintstones to Jurassic Park causing much hilarity and some sleepless nights.
With schools breaking up, shortly, if you are in the vicinity of Vera between June 22 and 30, there is a double dose of dinosaurs to excite and educate the young and not so young.
The touring exhibition Dino Expo is back on the road and being set up at the Vera Recinto Ferial el Palmeral with entry costing €8 for children under 12 and €10 for adults with the added bonus of free parking.
Opening times are weekdays 5pm to 9pm and weekends 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm and expect to spend between an hour and two hours to see everything.
It has been put together by team of palaeontologists and in this collection, you can see more than 100 full-scale animatronic dinosaurs that aim to recreate the world of these giant animals, which roamed the Earth more than 65 million years ago.
The exhibition is planned as a tour where in addition to experiencing the incredible sensation of seeing dinosaurs in motion, visitors will be able to learn about each of the species thanks to the descriptive panels, making this educational experience a journey in time
There is also a small display of creatures and humans from the Ice Age as well as a special kid’s room where they can become amateur palaeontologists.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.