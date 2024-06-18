Dinosaur fun coming to Vera

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 11:12

Some of the dinosaurs are interactive Credit: Dino Expo

Almost all children have a fascination with dinosaurs with images from the Flintstones to Jurassic Park causing much hilarity and some sleepless nights.

With schools breaking up, shortly, if you are in the vicinity of Vera between June 22 and 30, there is a double dose of dinosaurs to excite and educate the young and not so young.

Dino Expo

The touring exhibition Dino Expo is back on the road and being set up at the Vera Recinto Ferial el Palmeral with entry costing €8 for children under 12 and €10 for adults with the added bonus of free parking.

Opening times are weekdays 5pm to 9pm and weekends 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm and expect to spend between an hour and two hours to see everything.

It has been put together by team of palaeontologists and in this collection, you can see more than 100 full-scale animatronic dinosaurs that aim to recreate the world of these giant animals, which roamed the Earth more than 65 million years ago.

The exhibition is planned as a tour where in addition to experiencing the incredible sensation of seeing dinosaurs in motion, visitors will be able to learn about each of the species thanks to the descriptive panels, making this educational experience a journey in time

Amateur palaeontologists

There is also a small display of creatures and humans from the Ice Age as well as a special kid’s room where they can become amateur palaeontologists.