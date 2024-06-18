Discovering Ronda a jewel in Andalucia’s crown

By Lily Taylor •
Dating back to prehistoric times, Ronda is one of the most ancient towns in Spain.
It is a small mountaintop town around 750m above sea level and 60km inland from Marbella.
A must-visit town with extremely rich history, culture and landscapes. Its cliffside location makes it one of the most picturesque and unique towns of Andalucia.
It has a large array of landmarks of Islamic and Spanish culture alike, such as the Arab Baths, The Plaza de Toros (bullring) and not to mention hundreds of places to settle down and have a typical ‘menu del dia’ in true Spanish style.
Famous for its 120-metre-deep arched bridge which connects the two sides of Ronda separated by the El Tajo gorge, Ronda receives more 1.7 million visitors a year.
Evidence of human presence in Ronda dates back to the Neolithic era. You can visit the cave paintings found in ‘Cueva de la Pileta’. However, the first known habitants of Ronda were the Celts in the year 6,000 BC, who gave the town its original name, Arunda.
Ronda was conquered by the Moors in the year 711 and it was during this period, it gained its Islamic architecture that we still conserve to this day.
Apart from its history, Ronda benefits from being surrounded by three protected natural parks: Sierra de las Nieves National Park, Los Alcornocales and Grazalema Natural Park.
