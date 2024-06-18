By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:55
Dive in! Guardamar's Municipal Pool now open for summer splash. Image: Alcalde de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook
Are you looking to beat the heat in Guardamar del Segura?
The municipal pool is now open for the summer season.
From June 16 to 30 and September 1 to 15, the pool is open on weekdays from 11:30.AM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM.
On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s open from 11:30.AM to 8:00.PM, with free entry until full capacity is reached.
During the peak season, from July 1 to August 31, the pool hours are from 1:00.PM to 8:00.PM on weekdays and from 11:30.AM to 8:00.PM on Saturdays and Sundays. The general admission fee is €2.00.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.