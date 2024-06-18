By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:55

Dive in! Guardamar's Municipal Pool now open for summer splash. Image: Alcalde de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook

Are you looking to beat the heat in Guardamar del Segura?

The municipal pool is now open for the summer season.

The Small Print

From June 16 to 30 and September 1 to 15, the pool is open on weekdays from 11:30.AM to 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM.

On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s open from 11:30.AM to 8:00.PM, with free entry until full capacity is reached.

During the peak season, from July 1 to August 31, the pool hours are from 1:00.PM to 8:00.PM on weekdays and from 11:30.AM to 8:00.PM on Saturdays and Sundays. The general admission fee is €2.00.