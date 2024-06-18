By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:46
Embrace diversity: Pinóso's IV fiesta of fun celebrates Pride Day.
On July 6, Pinóso will celebrate Pride Day with its IV Fiesta of Fun at Parc de Santa Catalina in Guany.
The event promises a full day of diverse activities to commemorate this occasion.
In the morning, starting at 10:30.AM, there will be a CrossFit session organised by the Regidoria d’Esports i DIMOVE Elx, aimed at promoting inclusion and normalisation for LGTBIQ+ individuals through sports and culture.
Participation requires registration due to limited spots available.
Later in the evening, the festivities will continue with a family-friendly theatre performance beginning at 8:30.PM.
Throughout the evening, there will be a bar service offering a variety of drinks and snacks, including montaditos (mini sandwiches or a slice of French stick with a topping) and local delicacies such as embutidos (mini sausages and other meat products).
Partygoers can also enjoy wine tastings and a selection of vermouth.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
