By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:46

Embrace diversity: Pinóso's IV fiesta of fun celebrates Pride Day.

On July 6, Pinóso will celebrate Pride Day with its IV Fiesta of Fun at Parc de Santa Catalina in Guany.

The event promises a full day of diverse activities to commemorate this occasion.

Keep Fit

In the morning, starting at 10:30.AM, there will be a CrossFit session organised by the Regidoria d’Esports i DIMOVE Elx, aimed at promoting inclusion and normalisation for LGTBIQ+ individuals through sports and culture.

Participation requires registration due to limited spots available.

Later in the evening, the festivities will continue with a family-friendly theatre performance beginning at 8:30.PM.

Drinks & Snacks

Throughout the evening, there will be a bar service offering a variety of drinks and snacks, including montaditos (mini sandwiches or a slice of French stick with a topping) and local delicacies such as embutidos (mini sausages and other meat products).

Partygoers can also enjoy wine tastings and a selection of vermouth.