Filmmakers are coming to Alfas

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:50

Presenting the film festival Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

A dozen short films will be exhibited at the Alfas Film Festival, granting recognition to the most creative and skilled filmmakers across the Valencian Region.

The festival elevates the municipality of Alfas to a nationwide level of cinematic recognition, hosting renowned filmmakers, actors and critics from July 5 until July 14.

This year, the festival received a total of 1,154 short films for consideration, featuring Spanish directors or producers with fiction films of no longer than 20 minutes.

A total of 10 films were selected for the Best Valencian Short Film, three of which will be awarded with prizes of €1,000, €2,000 and €4,000.

This year, the Festival also presents the Best Short Film directed by women award, aiming to “give visibility to the work of women creators in the world of cinema,” as stated the Councilor for the Presidency of the Alfas del Pi City Council, Mayte Garcia, featuring 8 films, competing for the €500 prize.

The Festival remains one of the biggest events in Alfas del Pi, uniting filmmakers across Spain; inspiring the local community and beyond.