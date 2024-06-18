By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 17:20

There are many health and social benefits to hot springs Credit: Hot Springs Mallorca

Hot Spring Mallorca, run by Martin and David, is setting the standard for relaxation and rejuvenation on the island.

They are the exclusive supplier of hot spring spas in Mallorca, known for their unparalleled quality and efficiency.

Unbeatable Warranties and Unmatched Efficiency

One of the biggest advantages of choosing Hot Spring Mallorca is their exceptional warranty. They offer a five-year unlimited warranty on spas, giving customers complete peace of mind. Additionally, these spas boast Californian energy ratings, some of the strictest in the world, making them highly efficient and cost-effective to run.

Salt Systems and Hassle-Free Maintenance

Another unique feature is the integrated salt system, eliminating the need for harsh chlorine. This provides a gentler and more natural bathing experience. Plus, with proper maintenance, the water only needs changing once a year.

Expert Installation and Flexibility

Hot Spring Mallorca has over 12 years of experience installing spas in diverse locations, from sprawling fincas to rooftop terraces. Permits are usually not required, making them a portable piece of luxury that can move with you. The company even provides crane delivery for effortless installation.

Year-Round Bliss and Global Appeal

These hot tubs are perfect for year-round use, offering a welcome escape from the winter chill. They are particularly popular among Germans and Scandinavians, where home spas are commonplace, and their popularity surged in the UK during the pandemic.

More Than Just Relaxation: A Gateway to Well-being

Hot Spring Mallorca offers more than just a luxurious soak. Hot tubs provide a haven for personal well-being. The combination of warm water, massage jets, and buoyancy eases muscle tension, improves circulation, and promotes relaxation. Studies have shown that regular use can even contribute to better sleep and emotional well-being.

Hot Spring Mallorca believes that a hot tub is more than just a spa; it’s a space for connection. Soaking in warm water creates a distraction-free environment, creating deeper bonds with loved ones.

Discover Hot Spring Mallorca

With its commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Hot Spring Mallorca is the perfect partner for creating your own personal oasis. With three distinct Collections and a wide range of models, sizes and features, there’s a Hot Spring spa that’s right for you. Visit them or contact them today to discover how a hot tub can transform your life.

Address: Calle Pollentia 75, Alcudia, Mallorca, 07400

Opening hours:

Monday – Friday: 9:00 – 17:00

Saturday : 9:00 – 14:00

Sunday : Closed

Phone: +34 622831713 info@hotspringmallorca.net www.hotspringmallorca.com