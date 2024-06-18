Lighthouse – Sierra Helada Natural Park

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 16:16

El Albir lighthouse in Sierra Helada Natural Park Credit: Shutterstock: Jordi Mora

Located at one end of the Sierra Helada Natural Park is a lighthouse. A significant historical landmark, it was erected on April 30 1863.

It served as the abode of the individual entrusted with the safety of ships. Their duties also involved replenishing the lighthouse’s oil supply, which was brought by donkey.

The path leading to the lighthouse was perilous, making foot or donkey travel the only safe option.

Albir lighthouse history

Hundreds of years older and directly next to the lighthouse stands a historic tower, the Torre Bombard. Its original purpose was to protect the village dwellers and the coastline from invasions by Berber pirates and smugglers.

Today, the lighthouse, fondly known as the emblem of ‘hospitable international community’, continues to serve its purpose. However, it has evolved with the times. No longer reliant on oil, it now harnesses the power of renewable solar energy.

The once treacherous pathway has also undergone a significant transformation, now a picturesque walkway thanks to a modern asphalt road.