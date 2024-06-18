Lighthouse – Sierra Helada Natural Park

By Donna Williams •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 16:16
El Albir lighthouse in Sierra Helada Natural Park
Credit: Shutterstock: Jordi Mora
Located at one end of the Sierra Helada Natural Park is a lighthouse. A significant historical landmark, it was erected on April 30 1863.
It served as the abode of the individual entrusted with the safety of ships. Their duties also involved replenishing the lighthouse’s oil supply, which was brought by donkey.
The path leading to the lighthouse was perilous, making foot or donkey travel the only safe option.
Hundreds of years older and directly next to the lighthouse stands a historic tower, the Torre Bombard. Its original purpose was to protect the village dwellers and the coastline from invasions by Berber pirates and smugglers.
Today, the lighthouse, fondly known as the emblem of ‘hospitable international community’, continues to serve its purpose. However, it has evolved with the times. No longer reliant on oil, it now harnesses the power of renewable solar energy.
The once treacherous pathway has also undergone a significant transformation, now a picturesque walkway thanks to a modern asphalt road.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.