By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 19:51

Make a Splash this Summer: Elda's San Crispín Pools Set to Open. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda has announced the upcoming opening of the municipal summer pools at San Crispín.

The pools will be open from 11:00.AM until 8:00.PM every day until September.

María Gisbert, Councillor for Sports, confirmed: “We are pleased to offer this service.”

“As in previous years, the prices will remain affordable, and payment will be accepted via bank card.”

The covered pools at San Crispín have consistently attracted a large number of visitors, with over 25,000 people attending last year, a trend they hope to continue.

Intensive Sessions

In addition to regular access, the facility will host intensive swimming sessions in July, Monday through Friday, with various pricing options including family discounts.

The councillor stressed the comprehensive effort involved in managing the pools, which includes lifeguards, monitors, maintenance personnel, administrative staff, and local police ensuring safety and optimal conditions.

The councillor added: “Recognising the upcoming hot summer, we invite everyone to visit and enjoy these facilities.”