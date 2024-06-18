By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 19:51
Make a Splash this Summer: Elda's San Crispín Pools Set to Open. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
Elda has announced the upcoming opening of the municipal summer pools at San Crispín.
The pools will be open from 11:00.AM until 8:00.PM every day until September.
María Gisbert, Councillor for Sports, confirmed: “We are pleased to offer this service.”
“As in previous years, the prices will remain affordable, and payment will be accepted via bank card.”
The covered pools at San Crispín have consistently attracted a large number of visitors, with over 25,000 people attending last year, a trend they hope to continue.
In addition to regular access, the facility will host intensive swimming sessions in July, Monday through Friday, with various pricing options including family discounts.
The councillor stressed the comprehensive effort involved in managing the pools, which includes lifeguards, monitors, maintenance personnel, administrative staff, and local police ensuring safety and optimal conditions.
The councillor added: “Recognising the upcoming hot summer, we invite everyone to visit and enjoy these facilities.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.