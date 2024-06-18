Missing – Kelly Saunders

By Donna Williams • Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 14:07

Kelly Saunders last known sighting, Quesada Fish and Chips Credit: Facebook

Kelly Saunders, originally from Brighton but now living in Rojales, has been missing since Tuesday June 11, and friends and family are worried for her safety.

The last confirmed sighting of Kelly was at Quesada Fish and Chips, located on Calle Los Arcos, at 9:52pm. As she doesn’t have a car, she was believed to be heading on foot towards Cerveceria Don Carlos, a popular spot on Avenida de las Naciones.

Missing persons report, Spain

Regrettably, Kelly does not have her phone with her, as it was found in Don Carlos. Her passport, too, was discovered thrown over a wall. The police have been notified, and Kelly has been officially declared a ‘missing person’. Her mother is now in Spain, and together with her neighbour, Alan Heath, who filed the report, they are in constant communication with the police and their ongoing investigation.

Just today, there was a reported sighting of someone who could possibly be Kelly at La Mata. It is hoped that more information will be available soon, as everyone is praying for her safe return.

At this critical time, we are reaching out to the community for any information about Kelly’s whereabouts after her last confirmed sighting. Your help could be crucial in bringing her home safely.

Anyone with new information should email editorial@euroweeklynews.com.