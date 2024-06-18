Modern bullfighting was created in Ronda

By Lily Taylor • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 17:56

The Ronda Bullring Credit: Creative Commons

Ronda is known as the birthplace of modern bullfighting, a Spanish tradition that is engraved in the country’s past and present.

Pedro Romero was the first man to introduce bullfighting as we know it now and he was from Ronda coming from a long dynasty of bullfighters.

Before him, bullfighting was strictly an equestrian sport, with the men only ever daring to battle the bull on a horse.

Modern bullfighting started in 1726

Around the year 1726, Pedro got down from his horse and fought the bull on foot finishing by stabbing and killing it with the ‘estoc’ (sword).

This led to the construction of the ‘Plaza de Toros’ (bullrings) as this style of fighting began attracting more crowds and created a more exciting atmosphere.

The Bullring of the Royal Cavalry of Ronda was built in 1784 and is one of the town’s most famous and attractive landmarks, recognized by its architecture and beauty.

Nowadays however, many are opposed to the use of this and any other bullring for the killing of bulls.