Murcia selected to host Michelin Guide Spain 2025 Gala

Murcia to shine as host of Michelin Guide Spain
MURCIA will host the Michelin Guide Spain 2025 Gala, where Spain’s top chefs will receive their stars.
The event is scheduled for November 26 at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium. This announcement was made by Carmen Conesa, Regional Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, during a press conference at the Real Casino of Murcia. Alongside her were Michelin’s Communication and Brand Director, Mónica Rius, Sales and Marketing Director for Michelin in Spain and Portugal, Miguel Pereda, and Pablo González, chef at La Cabaña.
The Gala is expected to draw about 650 guests, including gastronomy figures, officials, and international media. It will feature a show-cooking session by Murcia’s chefs, led by Pablo González Conejero, renowned for his two Michelin stars at La Cabaña. The event aims not only to highlight Murcia as a premier food destination but also forecasts around a thousand overnight stays and a €4 million economic impact.
