Murcia shines: Soletes Repsol Awards 2024-2025

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:21
Celebrating Murcia's vibrant food scene
Image: Shutterstock/ John_Silver
THE Fortaleza del Sol in Lorca will host the 2024-2025 Soletes Repsol awards ceremony on June 26, celebrating a new wave of distinguished bars and restaurants across Spain. These awards recognise everyday establishments for their exceptional quality and value, including beach bars, cafes, eateries, ice cream parlours, and bakeries. This event highlights Murcia’s ascent as a premier foodie destination.
Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Murcia Tourism Institute, revealed details during a recent visit with Maria Ritter from Repsol Guide and Mayor Fulgencio Gil. The soirée promises to spotlight Murcia’s culinary identity, bolstering its reputation with ‘1,001 Flavours’ and renowned Repsol Guide establishments.
National media will cover the event, partaking in a familiarization journey through Lorca’s hospitality spots.
Murcia currently boasts 74 Soletes awards: 20 bars, 4 cafes, 4 fast food joints, 3 ice cream parlours, 24 restaurants, 17 open-air dining spots, and 2 wine bars. This initiative supports Murcia’s focus on food tourism, boosting the economy and improving visitor experiences.
The upcoming Michelin Stars Gala in Murcia further cements the region’s culinary renaissance, showcasing its pivotal role in tourism.
For more Costa Calida/Murcia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.