Murcia shines: Soletes Repsol Awards 2024-2025

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:21

Celebrating Murcia's vibrant food scene Image: Shutterstock/ John_Silver

THE Fortaleza del Sol in Lorca will host the 2024-2025 Soletes Repsol awards ceremony on June 26, celebrating a new wave of distinguished bars and restaurants across Spain. These awards recognise everyday establishments for their exceptional quality and value, including beach bars, cafes, eateries, ice cream parlours, and bakeries. This event highlights Murcia’s ascent as a premier foodie destination.

Murcia’s Culinary Identity Takes Center Stage

Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Murcia Tourism Institute, revealed details during a recent visit with Maria Ritter from Repsol Guide and Mayor Fulgencio Gil. The soirée promises to spotlight Murcia’s culinary identity, bolstering its reputation with ‘1,001 Flavours’ and renowned Repsol Guide establishments.

Soletes Repsol Awards 2024-2025: Celebrating Excellence in Food

National media will cover the event, partaking in a familiarization journey through Lorca’s hospitality spots.

Murcia currently boasts 74 Soletes awards: 20 bars, 4 cafes, 4 fast food joints, 3 ice cream parlours, 24 restaurants, 17 open-air dining spots, and 2 wine bars. This initiative supports Murcia’s focus on food tourism, boosting the economy and improving visitor experiences.

The upcoming Michelin Stars Gala in Murcia further cements the region’s culinary renaissance, showcasing its pivotal role in tourism.

