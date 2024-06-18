No radioactivity insists Mayor of Cuevas

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:42

The beach is safe for all according to CIEMAT Credit: Cuevas Council

The mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora has vehemently denied that a Palomares beach has any kind of pollution as detailed by Ecologists in Action.

Relying on scientific data provided by Spanish Government organisation CIEMAT (Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research) he said that the awarding of a black flag to the area of Quitapellejos was not based on any scientific facts.

Water is clear and beach is clean

Mayor Antonio Fernández made it clear that the water was totally acceptable and there was no possibility of harm to humans or indeed the wildlife in the area

He insisted that the Quitapellejos beach in Palomares is one of the most studied on the entire coast of Almeria and pointed out that CIEMAT had corroborated and confirmed to the Cuevan Council that there is no scientific or analytical basis or of any kind to assert that on the Cuevan coast there is pollution of any kind, let alone radioactivity.

In fact, and as the scientific body points out, samples of water, sand and sea animals have been collected for many years to check the state of the beach and absolutely nothing negative has ever been detected.