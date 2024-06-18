No radioactivity insists Mayor of Cuevas

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:42
The beach is safe for all according to CIEMAT
Credit: Cuevas Council
The mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora has vehemently denied that a Palomares beach has any kind of pollution as detailed by Ecologists in Action.
Relying on scientific data provided by Spanish Government organisation CIEMAT (Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research) he said that the awarding of a black flag to the area of Quitapellejos was not based on any scientific facts.
Mayor Antonio Fernández made it clear that the water was totally acceptable and there was no possibility of harm to humans or indeed the wildlife in the area
He insisted that the Quitapellejos beach in Palomares is one of the most studied on the entire coast of Almeria and pointed out that CIEMAT had corroborated and confirmed to the Cuevan Council that there is no scientific or analytical basis or of any kind to assert that on the Cuevan coast there is pollution of any kind, let alone radioactivity.
In fact, and as the scientific body points out, samples of water, sand and sea animals have been collected for many years to check the state of the beach and absolutely nothing negative has ever been detected.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.