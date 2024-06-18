Palma’s new unified taxi service

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:59
Thousands of people use taxis in Palma during the summer months
Credit: EWN
Palma’s newly merged taxi service, formed in February through the union of Taxis Palma Radio and Radio Taxi Ciutat, is proving its worth during the busy tourist season.
According to Arnau Bisquerra, the station’s president, over 132,000 taxi services were provided in May alone.
“One of the biggest advantages we’ve seen is faster response times,” Bisquerra explains. “While wait times can occasionally be longer, the average customer can expect their taxi to arrive within four minutes of calling.”
This efficiency is attributed largely to the unification of the two stations. Biel Moragues, president of the Taxis-Pimem association, highlights the increased number of available vehicles as a key factor. “With Radio Taxi managing nearly 900 cars, we have the resources to ensure prompt service,” he says.
Customers still have the option of calling the original phone numbers of both stations (971401414 and 971201212). Additionally, the merged station has introduced new ways to hail a taxi in Palma: a dedicated WhatsApp number (971401010) and the TaxiClick platform.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.