Palma’s new unified taxi service

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 18:59

Thousands of people use taxis in Palma during the summer months Credit: EWN

Palma’s newly merged taxi service, formed in February through the union of Taxis Palma Radio and Radio Taxi Ciutat, is proving its worth during the busy tourist season.

According to Arnau Bisquerra, the station’s president, over 132,000 taxi services were provided in May alone.

Faster response times

“One of the biggest advantages we’ve seen is faster response times,” Bisquerra explains. “While wait times can occasionally be longer, the average customer can expect their taxi to arrive within four minutes of calling.”

This efficiency is attributed largely to the unification of the two stations. Biel Moragues, president of the Taxis-Pimem association, highlights the increased number of available vehicles as a key factor. “With Radio Taxi managing nearly 900 cars, we have the resources to ensure prompt service,” he says.

How to call a taxi in Palma

Customers still have the option of calling the original phone numbers of both stations (971401414 and 971201212). Additionally, the merged station has introduced new ways to hail a taxi in Palma: a dedicated WhatsApp number (971401010) and the TaxiClick platform.