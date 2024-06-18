By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 11:41

Pinoso shines with Platinum Medals at 'World Stars of Olive Oil'. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso proudly announces that Casa de la Arsenia Oil Mill has achieved prestigious recognition at “The World Stars of Olive Oil 2024” in London.

Their Ma’Sarah Picual Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Olive Oil Organic Extra Virgin Ma’Sarah Lecciana have both been awarded Platinum Medals, the highest honours bestowed by the Global Olive Oil Stars.

Oil Excellence

These awards reaffirm the excellence of Casa de la Arsenia’s oils in this renowned competition.

Both oils are part of the Ma’sarah line, distinguished for its organic, early-harvested, single-varietal oils crafted from olives of distinct varieties such as Arbequina, Lecciana, Picual, and Alfafarenca.

Commitment to Quality

The attainment of these Platinum Medals underscores Casa de la Arsenia Oil Mill’s commitment to producing exceptional quality oils, further enhancing its reputation in the southern region of Pinoso.