Rafa Nadal baptises son in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 14:22

Rafa Nadal enjoys a traditional family life in Mallorca Credit: Rafa Nadal/fb

Tennis champion Rafa Nadal celebrated a special family event with the baptism of his son, Rafel.

Nadal reportedly waited to conclude his participation in the Roland Garros tournament, where he secured a record-extending 14th title, before hosting the baptism. His son has already become a familiar face at some tournaments, travelling alongside Nadal and his wife, Mery Perello.

An intimate family gathering

The baptism ceremony itself deviated from tradition. Instead of a formal mass, the Nadals opted for a more intimate family gathering. A photographer, hired by the family, captured the special moments.

The Crist Rei church

The Crist Rei church served as the chosen location for the baptism due to its close proximity to the family residence in the Barracar neighborhood. This church has become a familiar place for the Nadal family on religious occasions.