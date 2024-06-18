Readers comments on counterfeit goods

By Talyta Franca • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 11:38

Typical manteros offers goods for sale Credit: BearFotos Shutterstock

Along the Costa Blanca, undercover police patrol the streets to fine shoppers purchasing from unlicensed vendors.

These illegal sellers, called ‘manteros’ or blanket sellers, because of the usual blanket they put on the streets to show their products, offer items like shoes, watches, sunglasses, bags and others at lower prices.

However, falling for these attractive and cheaper products in Spain can now result in a fine of up to €200.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to curb illegal street selling. The purpose behind this regulation is to prevent the impact on legitimate business in the country.

What do people think?

Luiza Golin, an 18-year-old from Italy, said she knew about this police action: “That’s why they have the blankets, so when the police come they can put everything together and run.”

Although she was informed about the regulations, Luiza says she still is divided about whether she thinks it’s fair or not. “I understand both points of view. It’s terrible that people just want some income to sustain their lives, but it’s also unfair to local shops and small businesses that lose customers to the cheap prices of street sellers.”

A 39-year-old local seller from Finland, who preferred to not share their name, and has lived in the area for four years, expressed a different view: “We sell clothes and other items at flea markets, and the manteros affect our business. They don’t pay taxes, which is unfair to legitimate businesses.”

When asked about the police fee for the population, the seller said: “The €200 fine is good, but it targets the buyers, not the sellers. If nobody buys from them, they’ll have to find other work. It’s important to focus on both the sellers and the buyers.”

Shouldn’t be allowed but seller not buyer should suffer

The restrictions are endorsed by the 19-year-old Swedish Tova. “I think that you absolutely shouldn’t buy from them, I’ve never done it myself,” she said. Despite her stance, Tova expressed empathy for the sellers, recognizing that their circumstances might be challenging. She also highlighted “The police should raise awareness to this new regulation so that tourists are fully aware of it.”

Francesco, 26, originally from Italy, affirms “In Italy, we have also lots of these people, usually immigrants as here,” and he adds “This new rule is right, because it’s not fair for who is doing the job rightly, in accordance with the law, paying a rent and electricity for the store, compete with people who is almost “cheating” and selling on the streets with no costs.”

However, the Italian also disagree with the fee “I don’t think that the fine for the client is correct, because people are always seeking for the best deals, and if they find something very cheap in front of their face, why wouldn’t they go for it?”