Roasted for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 10:29

Hog roast raises money Photo: AREME / Richard Wood

Around 66 people were present and enjoyed the charity hog roast organised by the Foreign Residents Association of Estepona (AREME).

Those attending were entertained with live music by Karen Danzig in glorious sunshine at Sol y Sierra (otherwise known as Rita’s Bar). The event was sponsored by Blevins Franks and The Experience Group and grateful thanks go to them from the Association. The organisers also wanted to thank Rita for allowing them the use of her premises.

Many local businesses kindly donated the prizes for the raffle which raised €600 and, one person present who wishes to remain anonymous, donated €100 on the day for which AREME is very grateful.

The final total raised is still being counted but the Association anticipates that it will be in excess of €1,100. All profits from the raffle will be going to AREME‘s charity which, for 2024, is the Estepona soup kitchen which cooks food for local families in need.

A wonderful day out was enjoyed by all and the funds raised will make a huge difference to many people in the area.