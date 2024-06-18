Romantic night in Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:56

Love is in the air in Almeria Credit: Creative Commons

If you live in one of three towns in Almeria, forget Valentine’s Day as they will be celebrating the VIII Romantic Night promoted by the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain Association.

Two dates June 22 and 29

The actual date designated is Saturday June 22, but only Níjar is able to promote the event on that date, but you can be sure that love will be in the air in this pretty village on that night.

Both Lucainena de las Torres and Mojacar are waiting until the following Saturday, June 29 for various reasons.

Mojacar has shared its plans

Mojacar Council has announced that its night of romance will commence at 9.15pm and there will be music on the beach, photo calls and what it refers to as ‘romantic pampering’ so if you are a lover of Barry White and want to confirm your love for your partner, them wander down to Mojacar for what could be a steamy night.

Sometimes, Spanish councils leave details until the last minute, so all that is known at the time of writing is that the town of Lucainena de las Torres will be bathed in candlelight and romantic music will be heard in the streets.

So if you are feeling romantic and don’t want to wait until next February 14 to profess your love, here are three great options.