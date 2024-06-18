Rural nomads: Revitalising rural life

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 17:01

Reshaping Rural Futures Image: Shutterstock/ AssiaPix

IN a bid to combat rural depopulation, the Metapueblos project initiated by the Diputación de Málaga has shown promising results, with half of its participants opting to settle in rural areas. Among the 21 individuals who took part in this pilot program aimed at encouraging rural living, 11 have decided to make the countryside their permanent residence.

Metapueblos Project: A Solution to Rural Depopulation

The project, which focused on sectors like agroecology, bioconstruction, senior economy, and renewable energies, provided participants with training, rural immersion, and internships in local businesses. Many found employment opportunities within these sectors, particularly in renewable energy and senior economy fields.

Success in Rural Revival: The Impact of Metapueblos

Vice President Antonia Ledesma expressed satisfaction with the outcomes during the program’s closing ceremony. She highlighted that the initiative not only helped attract new residents to villages in Axarquía and Serranía de Ronda but also assisted in retaining existing ones.

Four families, including three children, have settled in villages such as Benarrabá, Cortes de la Frontera, Canillas de Aceituno, and El Borge. Additionally, seven participants have chosen to remain in their hometowns, contributing to a total of 18 new residents across the two regions.

New Residents and Opportunities

The success of the project highlights the potential of sectors like renewable energy and senior economy in generating employment opportunities and promoting rural development.

For more Axarquia news and events click here