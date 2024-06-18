Summer giving: Volunteer for Fundación Cudeca

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 19:19

Make this summer count Image: Facebook/ JOAN by Fundación Cudeca

THIS summer, instead of just indulging in your favourite activities, why not spread some joy by lending a hand to those in need? By volunteering with Fundación Cudeca, not only will you contribute to a worthy cause, but you’ll also have the opportunity to meet new people, practice languages, and create unforgettable experiences.

Volunteer Opportunities with Fundación Cudeca

With just 4 hours a week, you can make a difference by assisting customers, labelling products, receiving donations, and much more at the Cudeca Charity Shops.

Ready to add a touch of kindness to your summer? The Volunteer Department is eager to welcome you aboard. Contact them via phone, WhatsApp, on 671 04 83 04, or email voluntariado@cudeca.org to join the team and kickstart this adventure.

How You Can Help

And don’t forget about their Sunflower Campaign! From June to December, they’ll be visiting different parishes to raise funds and spread awareness about their cause.

Your support is invaluable in ensuring that Fundación Cudeca continues to provide free palliative care to those in need. Sign up and make a difference today!

For more Axarquia news and events click here